BRIEF-Clairvest says Head Infotech resumed operations for customers outside of Telangana
* Head infotech immediately shut down its operations in response to ordinance
June 27 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from June 28 pending announcement related to controlling shareholder's asset acquisition plan
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to improve trade imbalances with the United States during meetings at the White House on Thursday and Friday, a White House official said.