BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :
* Says its wholly owned Shanxi subsidiary plans to invest 1.8 bln yuan on pharma industry base project
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bAIF9r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014