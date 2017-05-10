BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co
* Says owner Li Zongsong has bought company shares for 454.7 million yuan ($65.87 million) between May 4 and May 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qZ9UUw
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION