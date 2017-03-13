UPDATE 1-Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
March 13 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell its entire 20 percent stake in data system firm for 140 million yuan ($20.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mBGbA4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Duterte cancels Japan trip (Updates death toll, adds details throughout)
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.