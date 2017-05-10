May 10 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs MOU with China Development Bank's Jiangsu branch with expected funding size of 16 billion yuan ($2.32 billion) between 2017 and 2022

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q2My3c

