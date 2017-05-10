BRIEF-Edifier Technology to dissolve environmental protection engineering unit
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
May 10 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs MOU with China Development Bank's Jiangsu branch with expected funding size of 16 billion yuan ($2.32 billion) between 2017 and 2022
