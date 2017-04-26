BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd:
* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 13 million yuan to 18 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (10.7 million yuan)
* Comments that loss in subsidiaries is the main reason for the forecast
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer