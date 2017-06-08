BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
June 8 Jiangsu Etern Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.10 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14
BOGOTA, June 22 Colombia's Marxist ELN rebel group said on Thursday that two Dutch journalists it captured this week in the northeastern part of the Andean nation were in good health and would be freed.