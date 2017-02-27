BRIEF-India's Bhartiya International March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao Co Ltd
* Says prelim 2016 net profit up 20.3 percent y/y at 519.8 million yuan ($75.70 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lfS5gK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8670 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus profit 11 million rupees year ago