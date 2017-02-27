Feb 27 Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao Co Ltd

* Says prelim 2016 net profit up 20.3 percent y/y at 519.8 million yuan ($75.70 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lfS5gK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8670 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)