BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Jiangsu Guotai Int'l Group
* Says it scraps textile project worth 1.05 billion yuan ($152.23 million) in Vietnam due to U.S. pull-out from pacific trade deal
* Says it will instead invest 150 million yuan in textile project in Myanmar
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n9Parm
($1 = 6.8975 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie