March 9 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :

* Says the co and its unit received approval from China Food and Drug Administration to start new drug SHR-1309 injection clinical trial

* SHR-1309 injection is used for HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer treatment

* The co and its unit will be able to sell SHR-1309 injection after getting approval from China Food and Drug Administration

