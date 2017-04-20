BRIEF-Kite receives U.S. FDA priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
* Kite receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
April 20 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 18.6 pct y/y at 811.8 million yuan ($117.92 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oppGap
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8844 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Kite receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration priority review for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO