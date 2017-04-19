New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to be 7 million yuan to 12 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 3.2 million yuan
* Says that amendment due to increased business income and gross profit margin
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JTupRX
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.