BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 12Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :
* Says Zhu Zulong resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason
* Says it appointed Shao Feng as co's CFO
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement