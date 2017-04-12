BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 12Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay 2 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MNU6jE
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement