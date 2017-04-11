BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent, or to be 34.2 million yuan to 39.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (25.3 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing