April 11Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent, or to be 34.2 million yuan to 39.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (25.3 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YPhxpH

