BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 56.85 percent stake in Jiangsu information and system firm (target company) for 37 million yuan
* Co still own 10 percent stake in target company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9uFybP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.