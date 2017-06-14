June 14Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest 5 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based IT wholly owned unit

* Says it will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech wholly owned unit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w69NS3;goo.gl/JSdZfH

