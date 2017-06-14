BRIEF-Jiangsu Etern appoints Pan-China CPAs as corporate auditor for 2017
* Says it appoints Pan-China Certified Public Accountants as corporate auditor for 2017
June 14Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 5 million yuan to set up a Wuhan-based IT wholly owned unit
* Says it will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech wholly owned unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w69NS3;goo.gl/JSdZfH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it appoints Pan-China Certified Public Accountants as corporate auditor for 2017
* Says shareholder cut 3.8 percent stake in the co from 8.1 percent stake