BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 55.9 percent y/y at 303.6 million yuan ($43.99 million)
text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oXLive
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement