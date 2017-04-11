April 11 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 15 million yuan to 20 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 16.9 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is no income improvement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6tUnXQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)