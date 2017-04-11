BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 15 million yuan to 20 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 16.9 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is no income improvement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6tUnXQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: