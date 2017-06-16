BRIEF-Dish Network Corp says launched Dish music
* Dish Music app uses dts play-fi technology to stream music on tv audio systems and speakers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Jiangsu Jiejie Microelectronics Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive said.