BRIEF-Ingenia Communities says group on track to deliver FY17 EBIT guidance
* Provides EBIT guidance of $42 million - $46 million for FY18, subject to no material change in market conditions
May 17Jiangsu Lugang Culture Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 4.2 million yuan to set up a fund management company with partners
* Says it will hold 42 percent stake in fund management company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GsNpUW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Provides EBIT guidance of $42 million - $46 million for FY18, subject to no material change in market conditions
June 20Shanghai GuAo Electronic Technology Co Ltd