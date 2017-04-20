April 20 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 197.7 million yuan to 223.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (171.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aw5THs

