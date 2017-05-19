BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on May 23
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NpKowI
