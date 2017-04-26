BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 4.1 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($174.12 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 17.1 percent y/y at 292.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q7vPMh; bit.ly/2qeOna9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8918 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes