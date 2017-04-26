April 26 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 4.1 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($174.12 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 17.1 percent y/y at 292.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q7vPMh; bit.ly/2qeOna9

