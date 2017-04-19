BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 114.1 percent y/y at 799.5 million yuan ($116.09 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ommWu8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes