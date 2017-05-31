BRIEF-Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.
May 31Jiangsu Transimage Technology Co Ltd :
* Says plans to set up two wholly owned tech subsidiaries in Hefei and Kunshan respectively and each subsidiary will be capitalized at 30 million yuan
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating