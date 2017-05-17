BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 Jiangsu Youli Investment Holding Co Ltd :
* Says 100 percent stake in a Tianjin industrial equipment maker has been transferred to co
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: