Singapore May factory output up 5.0 pct y/y on electronics strength
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.
June 7 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd :
* Says 19.33 percent stake of shares in Amsino Medical Group Company Limited has been transferred to co and co's controlling shareholder, respectively, as planned
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/87qomQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it confirms to issue 1.3 billion yuan 5-year public corporate bonds with coupon rate of 7 percent