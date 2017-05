April 24 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 430.8 million yuan to 497.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (331.4 million yuan)

* Comments that new product development is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9h0tND

(Beijing Headline News)