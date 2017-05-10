BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest $13.3 million to buy 19.3 stake in Amsino Medical Group Company Limited
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RRs6ig
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION