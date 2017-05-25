BRIEF-Thaihot's units to acquire stakes in tourism firm, property firm
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 80 percent stake in tourism firm for 554.26 million yuan ($81.03 million)
May 25 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says it wins land auction for 301.0 million yuan ($43.83 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qiAMyH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8675 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
