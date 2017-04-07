CORRECTED-Wells Fargo Advisors introduces new mutual fund class for fiduciary rule
NEW YORK, May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects headline and first sentence to reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the shares, but did not create them)
April 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says it wins land auctions for 5.91 billion yuan ($856.45 million) in Chengdu city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oKUc1G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9006 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects headline and first sentence to reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the shares, but did not create them)
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario has penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers, alleging they broke rules on mortgage lending, it said on Friday.