BRIEF-Banco Popular Espanol names Rodrigo Echenique as chairman
* BANCO POPULAR ESPANOL NAMES RODRIGO ECHENIQUE AS CHAIRMAN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says it wins bids for two sites for a combined 493.6 million yuan ($71.58 million)
LONDON, June 20 Rupert Murdoch will find out by June 29 whether he is closer to securing takeover target Sky after Britain set out a timetable to rule on whether the media mogul is a suitable owner of Europe's biggest broadcaster.