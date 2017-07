July 14 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to set up investment fund worth 10.0 billion yuan ($1.47 billion) for infrastructure PPP projects

* Says unit Haimen Zhongnan Investment Development plans to issue up to $300 million offshore bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ulOoy0; bit.ly/2tSKGd9

