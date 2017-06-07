BRIEF-3I Infotech says Tata Capital Financial Services withdrew winding up petition against co
* Says Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd has withdrawn winding up petition filed by it against company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd
* Says it wins bid for cable supply contract worth about 350 million yuan ($51.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rzS79I
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7941 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd on Friday said it would help Malaysia's Proton strengthen its presence at home and across Southeast Asia, as it finalised its purchase of a significant stake in the struggling automaker.