BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says shareholder has unloaded 1.6 percent stake in the company on may 15, taking its holdings to 1.7 percent after transaction from 3.3 percent
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company