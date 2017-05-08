May 8 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangxi Food and Drug Administration

* Certificate issued tazobactam and sultamicillin tosilate manufactured by the company and the valid period is until May 1. 2022

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qcwllV

