BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical and unit to invest 50 mln yuan to set up Hangzhou-based tech firm
* Says it and unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Hangzhou-based tech firm
May 8 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangxi Food and Drug Administration
* Certificate issued tazobactam and sultamicillin tosilate manufactured by the company and the valid period is until May 1. 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qcwllV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it and unit will invest 50 million yuan to set up a Hangzhou-based tech firm
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)