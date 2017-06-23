Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it set up a Nanchang-based green ecological circular agriculture fund with partners
* Says it invested up to 360 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9S5t4z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.