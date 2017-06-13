BRIEF-Glencore increases offer for Coal & Allied
* Says Glencore increases fully funded offer for Coal & Allied
June 13Jiangyin Haida Rubber Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.610 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 16
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19
* Expected result due to loss arising from impairment loss on trade deposits paid for purchase of inventories Source text for Eikon: [IDnHKS3Lh1Jq:] Further company coverage: