BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
June 7 Jiayuan International Group Ltd
* Mingyuan group investment limited, placing agents and company entered into placing agreement
* Vendor agreed to sell, placing agents agreed to place, of up to 352.5 million existing shares at placing price of HK$3.35 per placing share
* Net proceeds raised from subscription is intended to be used primarily for acquisition of land bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.