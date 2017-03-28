March 28 Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corp
Ltd
* As of date of announcement, total outstanding balance of
first credit and second credit is rmb1.35 billion and there is
no default on any interest due
* Aware of recent media coverage concerning significant
fluctuation in share price of China Huishan Dairy Holdings
* Bank has noticed that price of bank's h shares experienced
relatively significant fluctuation on march 27, 2017
* "Save as disclosed above, bank is not aware of any reason
for such fluctuation"
* "As of date of this announcement, bank had two credits
granted to subsidiaries of huishan dairy"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)