BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Jilin Province Huinan Changlong Bio-pharmacy Co Ltd
* Qtrly turnover RMB153.1 million, representing an increase of approximately RMB3.5 million
* Qtrly profit attributable was RMB17.9 million, representing an increase of 6.08% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company