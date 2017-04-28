April 28 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 435.6 percent to 484.3 percent, or to be 110 million yuan to 120 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (20.5 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of medicine business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/js2uED

