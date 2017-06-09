BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 9 Wal-mart Stores Inc:
* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.51 million shares of co's common stock at average of $79.11/share on june 7 - sec filing
* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.54 million shares of co's common stock at average of $78.82/share on june 8 - sec filing
* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 225,973 shares of co's common stock at average of $79.49/share on june 8 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2sM5Jx5 Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.