June 9 Wal-mart Stores Inc:

* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.51 million shares of co's common stock at average of $79.11/share on june 7 - sec filing

* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.54 million shares of co's common stock at average of $78.82/share on june 8 - sec filing

* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 225,973 shares of co's common stock at average of $79.49/share on june 8 - sec filing