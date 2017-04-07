BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd:
* Trading in shares of company been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 7 april 2017
* Trading has been halted as a result of entering into an agreement in relation to sale of its shares pending release of an announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees