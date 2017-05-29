BRIEF-X5 retail names Svetlana Demyashkevich named CFO
* Svetlana Demyashkevich has been appointed as chief financial officer effective from June 29, 2017
May 29 Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd:
* Luo Lei and Li Haitian will be appointed executive directors
* Yan Xu an executive director, will be appointed as chairman
* Lam Yin Lok and Tsui Kin Ming has indicated to board that they will resign as executive directors
* It is also intended that Luo Lei will be appointed as chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based privately-owned automated dynamics that specializes in manufacturing of advanced composite components