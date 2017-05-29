May 29 Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd:

* Luo Lei and Li Haitian will be appointed executive directors

* Yan Xu an executive director, will be appointed as chairman

* Lam Yin Lok and Tsui Kin Ming has indicated to board that they will resign as executive directors

* It is also intended that Luo Lei will be appointed as chief executive officer of company