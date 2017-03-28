March 28 Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd

* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee

* Gets members' nod to give guarantee in favour of Axis Bank for securing ECBs of $50 million of Jindal Stainless Ltd