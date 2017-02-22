Feb 22 Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for related party deal for providing security for Jindal Stainless Ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co

* Says seeks members nod for approval to give guarantee in favour of Axis Bank for securing ECBs of usd 50 million of jindal stainless ltd

* Seeks members' nod for approval of corporate guarantee to SBIcap trustee co acting on behalf of lenders of Jindal Stainless