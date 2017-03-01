March 1 Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd

* Says co has signed a license agreement with Defence Research & Development Organisation

* Use of HNS will replace the Jackal Armour Steel, which will result into 50% cost efficiency in material acquisition

* Agreement with DRDO for transfer of technology for manufacturing high nitrogen steel for armour applications