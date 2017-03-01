GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
March 1 Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd
* Says co has signed a license agreement with Defence Research & Development Organisation
* Use of HNS will replace the Jackal Armour Steel, which will result into 50% cost efficiency in material acquisition
* Agreement with DRDO for transfer of technology for manufacturing high nitrogen steel for armour applications Source text - (bit.ly/2mDgRcF) Further company coverage:
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.