BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Jindo Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for common stock and 210 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 2.49 billion won
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie